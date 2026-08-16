What are the unknown benefits of millets?

Udisha
India is a treasure house of millets, being the world's largest millet producer. The country produces some key varieties like Jowar (Sorghum), Bajra (Pearl Millet), and Ragi (Finger Millet) which have several health benefits. Millets can grow in harsh conditions with very little water and are naturally gluten-free and are packed with fibre and minerals.
Cellular protection and anti-aging
Millets are known for having high percentage of ferulic acid and catechins which antioxidants that have the quality to reduce oxidative stress and support cellular repair. This property helps slow down skin ageing.
Natural mood stabilisation
Ragi contains very high levels of tryptophan which is an essential amino acid. If you consume ragi regularly, it can therefore regulate your mood, reduce anxiety and also improve sleep quality.
Sustained energy without spikes
Millets contain resistant starch that are digested slowly, without triggering insulin spikes. Unlike refined grains, because of the slow breakdown of carbohydrate, glucose absorption is delayed, providing sustained, long-lasting energy.
Heavy metal detoxification
Millets are also rich in phytates and specialised soluble fibres that basucally makes it act like a natural magnet in your stomach and intestines. The fibres hold onto the small amounts of toxic heavy metals and trash, that are are flushed out with stool and urine.