What is Ghost Month? 4 taboos Asians follow during this time

Udisha
What is Ghost Month?
Ghost Month refers to the whole seventh month of the lunar calendar, observed largely in Chinese and East Asian cultures that bring together Taoist and Buddhist beliefs. The gates to the underworld is believed to remain opened during this time, allowing hungry spirits to roam the earth.
Hungry Ghost Festival
The main event of the month is on the 15th day of this lunar month, known as the Hungry Ghost Festival or Ghost Day. This year, the Ghost Month begun on August 13, 2026 and will conclude on September 10. The Hungry Ghost Festival will be observed on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
Hanging clothes outside throughout the night
The Ghost Month is accompanied by several taboos and superstitions. One such belief is that laundry should not be hung outside all night since it attracts the spirits and borrow the clothes to wear at night.
Opening umbrellas at home
Opening umbrellas while you are indoors is considered to be extremely unlucky since the freed ghosts can come and seek shelter under them.
Swimming in the open sea
Do not swim in the open sea during Ghost Month! It is believed that mischievous spirits in the water can drown you and take over your mortal body. Hence, believers avoid swimming in the sea, especially at night.
Slippers pointing the bed
Among the many taboos, one is, leaving your slippers facing towards your bed. Slippers kept in such a way are believed to attract wandering ghosts that are looking for a prey.