4 themed restaurants in Bengaluru that offer a fun escape

Bristi Dey
Gufha Restaurant
Designed to resemble a stunning natural cave, this restaurant brings the allure of underground dining to life. Dim lighting, rugged rock-like interiors, and an atmospheric setting create a mysterious yet captivating dining experience. Located in Kumarapark and Jayanagar, the menu here features North Indian, Afghani, and Mughlai cuisines, complemented by a selection of Chinese and Continental dishes.
Platform 65
This train-themed restaurant is a must-visit for families with kids and anyone who loves miniatures. Here toy trains deliver pan-Asian and Indian dishes to the table, along with mocktails. One outlet is on Bannerghatta Road (Hulimavu) and another is in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar).
Central Jail Restaurant
Boasts to be Bengaluru's first ever unique prison themed restaurant, this restaurant offers some of the coolest props for that prison experience. It is located in HSR Layout and offers multi-cuisine dishes including North Indian, Chinese, Andhra-style starters, Mughlai dishes, and seafood specials.
Tiger Aero Restaurant
This is designed for all the aviation lovers as it takes the customers through an in-flight experience. Built inside a real, repurposed/decommissioned aircraft it allows guest to walk into the aircraft cabin and dine there, with the seating arranged to recreate an in-flight experience.