5 ways to efficiently dry clothes in monsoon

Dharitri Ganguly
The fan-assisted rack method
Moving air is the most effective way to evaporate moisture when humidity is high. Instead of hanging clothes in a stagnant room, place a portable drying rack in front of a ceiling or pedestal fan.
Pro Tip: Space items out generously on the rack so air can circulate between them; overloading the rack will only trap moisture and cause a musty smell.
Invest in a dehumidifier
If you deal with heavy monsoons every year, a dehumidifier is a game-changer. By actively removing moisture from the air in a closed room, it creates a dry environment where clothes can dry naturally within a few hours.
Why it works: It prevents the "damp" smell caused by prolonged exposure to moisture, which is especially important for protecting delicate fabrics.
Ironing/Flash Dry technique
For clothes that are almost dry but feel slightly damp, the iron is your best friend. Ironing not only removes the remaining moisture but also kills any lingering bacteria that might have grown due to slow drying.
Safety check: Use a lower heat setting for synthetics and ensure the fabric is only slightly damp, not soaking wet, to avoid steam burns.
Optimise your washing cycle
The secret to faster drying starts inside the washing machine. Run an extra Spin or Drain & Spin cycle at the end of your wash. The higher the RPM of your spin cycle, the less water remains in the fibres, significantly reducing the time needed for the clothes to air dry.
Use wall-mounted or retractable racks
Maximise your indoor space by installing wall-mounted or ceiling-pulley drying racks in areas with good cross-ventilation, like a hallway or near a window. These keep your These keep your floor space clear while keeping clothes elevated where the air is generally warmer and moves more freely.