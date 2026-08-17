8 ways to spend a rainy afternoon with your grandparents

Subhadrika Sen
Revisit photo albums: Take out old photo albums gathering dust at home and go through the pages while listening to funny anecdotes about family members.
Listen to stories: Can you spend a dark, gloomy rainy day without listening to ghost stories from your grandparents?
Solve puzzles: Whether it is solving the crossword puzzle or a game of Sudoku, spend an afternoon challenging your intellect and show team work by getting the puzzles right.
Read from a favourite book: Children’s books have no age limit. Pick it up from your shelf and relive a day from your childhood.
Pass the deck: If you are a strong group of three or four, then try your hand and luck playing card games, or other indoor games like carom, ludo, and chess.
Listen to music: Put on an old record on the gramophone or record player and sway to some forgotten beats.
Cook together: Make a simple yet healthy recipe from your grandmother’s cookbook together.
Quiz yourself: Arrange a light-hearted quiz game where each tests the other’s knowledge.