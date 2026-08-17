How to make pahadi-style juicy momos at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the dough
Mix the refined flour, salt, and warm water. Knead the dough well for about 5 minutes for elasticity. Let the dough rise by covering it with a damp cloth for thirty minutes.
Create the filling
Finely grind chicken or chop vegetables along with shredded onion, garlic, ginger, cilantro and authentic mountain spices. Add butter or oil to ensure that the filling remains soft and very aromatic while cooking.
Roll it
Take your dough and cut it into small, yet identical, balls. Roll out every piece separately into a round, flat strip of dough, properly thinning the edges compared to the centre for it to hold its filling.
Fold and pleat
Put a good-sized spoonful of the filling in the middle of the dough. Take the edges and fold them in towards each other to form pleats, closing the top completely and sealing the steam inside the pastry.
Steam to perfection
Before placing the momos in the steamer tray, make sure to lightly coat the tray with oil. Steam them on high heat for 10 minutes until the surface of the wrapper becomes transparent and firm.