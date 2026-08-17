Taking a personal loan? 7 things to check first

Atreyee Poddar
Personal loans have never been easier to get. A few taps, a selfie, maybe a pay stub, and boom — money in your account before your coffee gets cold. It’s convenient but absolutely not risk-free. Before you jump in, here's your checklist for reading between the lines.
That shiny 10.5% they advertised? It's rarely the whole story. The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) folds in processing fees and other charges, giving you the real cost of borrowing. Always ask for the APR, not just the headline interest rate — they can differ more than you'd expect.
Fixed means your rate — and your EMI — stays put for the life of the loan. Floating means it moves with the market, which could work in your favor or against it. Know which one you're signing up for before you budget around it.
Most lenders quietly deduct 1–3% of your loan amount as a processing fee — meaning you get less than you borrowed but pay interest on the full amount. Ask upfront: is it a flat fee or a percentage, and is it refundable if you're rejected mid-process?
Planning to pay it off early with a bonus or windfall? Some lenders charge you for the privilege of paying them back sooner. Check the foreclosure clause before you assume early repayment is always the smart move.
Reducing balance and flat-rate interest sound similar but can lead to wildly different totals. Reducing balance (the more common, fairer method) charges interest only on what you still owe. Flat rate charges interest on the original amount for the whole tenure — often making the "same" rate cost more.
A useful gut check: all your monthly loan payments combined — this one included — shouldn't eat up more than about 40% of your income. Go beyond that, and you're one surprise expense away from a scramble.
Late fees, penalty interest, credit score damage — the consequences of a missed EMI vary by lender and can be steeper than expected. Know the number before you're staring down a due date you can't quite hit.