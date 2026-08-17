Things to keep in mind while switching to contact lenses

Udisha
A specific contact lens fitting
If you are switching to contact lenses, your regular glass prescription won't work because lenses sit directly on the eyeballs. Get a specialised eye check up done for the exact curvature and size of the cornea for the perfect lenses.
Hygiene is important
Contact lenses are all about commitment and ensuring hygiene at every point. Never touch your eyes or lenses without washing and drying your hands. Also, use only certified lens solution and never wash the lenses using regular water. A slight slip and you might end up with an eye infection.
Ease into the process
If you are using contact lenses for the first time, give your eyes time to adjust to them. Start by wearing the lenses for a few hours a day before slowly bringing up the wear time.
Lenses cannot be worn all day
Never ever wear you lenses while sleeping or swimming. You should always keep your prescription glasses handy so that you can wear them while you do not have your lenses on.