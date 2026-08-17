When in Vietnam, avoid these foods!

Udisha
Raw blood pudding (Tiết Canh)
This is a traditional dish is cooked with raw animal blood, minced meat and herbs. If it is not properly cooked, the food might cause severe bacterial infections due to the presence of dangerous parasites.
Dog and cat meat (Thịt Chó / Thịt Mèo)
Dwindling in popularity, these foods are illegally sourced and do not carry out proper health inspections. The ethical question aside, consuming such meat can cause rabies, cholera and other chemicals.
Raw and undercooked seafood
Do not consume raw seafood from street-side shops, unless it is a popular joint. Improperly cooked seafood can cause a bad case of traveler's diarrhea, Hepatitis A and even Vibrio infections.
Tap water
One has to be very careful with drinking water when travelling. Strictly avoid drinking municipal tap water and stick to sealed bottled water.