4 ways to remove makeup stain from a white shirt

DEBOLINA ROY
Dish Soap for oily foundations
Liquid makeup has a huge amount of oil that sticks tightly to cotton threads. Cleaning with detergent helps remove fats. Dab the solution with cold water before washing the fabric.
Rubbing alcohol for pigmented lipsticks
Lipsticks are composed of strong pigments and thick wax that are resistant to plain water. When applied, rubbing alcohol directly onto a lipstick stain dissolves difficult wax compounds. Use a clean cloth to blot out any remaining bright red colour.
Hydrogen peroxide for dark mascaras
Dark-coloured mascaras can leave dark stains on white fabrics. Apply a small amount of hydrogen peroxide to create a mild bleaching effect that helps remove the deep stains. Allow it to bubble and rinse it with cold water.
Cornstarch for powder blushes
Powder formulations such as blushes or bronzers become embedded deeply in fabric fibres. Covering the area with cornstarch absorbs remaining oils, while freeing tiny dry particles. Remove excess powder before washing.