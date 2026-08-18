5 everyday household objects you’re probably cleaning wrong

Dharitri Ganguly
The kitchen sponge
A damp, porous sponge is a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Don't use it for too long or rinse only with water.
The Fix: Microwave a damp sponge for 1–2 minutes (ensure it’s fully wet to prevent fire) or run it through the dishwasher on a high-heat sanitising cycle daily. Replace it entirely every 1–2 weeks.
Wooden cutting boards
Wood is porous, meaning it absorbs moisture and bacteria from raw meats or juices. Don't soak it in the sink or let it run through the dishwasher.
The Fix: Hand-wash with mild soap and warm water immediately after use. Dry it upright so air circulates on both sides. Once a month, treat it with food-grade mineral oil to keep the wood sealed and water-repellent.
Coffee maker
Water reservoirs are dark, warm, and humid—the perfect habitat for mold and yeast buildup. Most people just wash the glass carafe or filter basket, ignoring the internal plumbing where scale and biofilm accumulate.
The Fix: Run a "descale" cycle every 1–3 months. Fill the reservoir with a 1:1 solution of white vinegar and water. Run half a brew cycle, let it sit for 30 minutes, finish the cycle, and then run two full cycles with plain water to remove any lingering vinegar taste.
Shower heads
Mineral deposits (limescale) build up inside the nozzles over time, restricting water flow and creating a film where bacteria can grow. Wiping the outside does nothing for the internal blockage.
The Fix: Fill a plastic bag with white vinegar, wrap it around the shower head using a rubber band, and let it soak overnight. The acidity breaks down the mineral buildup, restoring water pressure and hygiene.
Makeup brushes
Brushes collect skin oils, dead skin cells, and product residue, which get pushed back into your pores every time you apply makeup, leading to breakouts and skin irritation, and washing just the tips of the brush don't help.
The Fix: Use a gentle baby shampoo or specialised brush cleanser. Hold the brush bristles-down under warm water. Swirl in your palm, rinse, and lay flat to dry on a towel—never stand them upright while wet.