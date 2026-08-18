5 everyday household objects you’re probably cleaning wrong

The kitchen sponge

A damp, porous sponge is a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Don't use it for too long or rinse only with water.

The Fix: Microwave a damp sponge for 1–2 minutes (ensure it’s fully wet to prevent fire) or run it through the dishwasher on a high-heat sanitising cycle daily. Replace it entirely every 1–2 weeks.