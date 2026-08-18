6 Hayden Panettiere films you can watch on OTT

Atreyee Poddar
Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 16, at age 36. Over three decades on screen, she moved effortlessly between family-friendly favourites, sports dramas, teen comedies, and horror franchises. Here are six of her films you can stream today.
Long before she was a household name, a young Hayden lent her voice to Princess Dot in Pixar's second-ever feature. The animated tale of a rebellious ant colony remains a family classic, and it's an early glimpse of the range she'd bring to every role that followed.
Stream it on: Disney+
Hayden played Sheryl Yoast, the football-obsessed daughter of Coach Bill Yoast, in this based-on-a-true-story drama about a newly integrated Virginia high school football team in the 1970s.
Stream it on: Hulu and Disney+
In this Disney sports drama, Hayden plays a competitive figure skater who becomes a rival — and eventual friend — to Michelle Trachtenberg's science-minded lead. It's a coming-of-age film about ambition, friendship, and finding your own path on the ice.
Stream it on: Disney+
Hayden took the lead as Britney Allen, a privileged cheerleader whose world turns upside down when she transfers to a working-class high school and has to fight for a spot on a very different squad.
Stream it on: Free with ads on Tubi and YouTube
Hayden’s Kirby Reed became a fan favourite the moment she appeared in Scream 4, thanks to her horror-trivia showdown with the Ghostface killer. Her seemingly ambiguous fate sparked years of fan campaigns for her return — which finally happened in Scream VI, where Kirby resurfaces as an FBI agent hunting the new killer.
Stream it on: Netflix
Hayden’s final film role came in this psychological thriller, playing an artist haunted by grief after a car accident that killed her daughter and left her abusive husband in a coma.
Stream it on: Rent or buy on Apple TV and Prime Video