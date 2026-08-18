How to choose the right shoe for monsoon trekking? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Select waterproof membranes
Stay away from water-resistant coverings that will wear out easily. Instead, invest in a complete waterproof membrane that prevents rain from soaking you while simultaneously allowing moisture from your body to escape easily during long trips.
Select soft rubber compounds and deep lugs
Trail safety is heavily reliant on the grip of your footwear. Choosing the best monsoon trekking shoes would include soft gum rubber materials and deep lug designs, which are especially important on slippery and muddy surfaces.
Choose higher cut heights
When hiking, it is important to wear the right shoes or boots to reduce ankle injuries. Choose mid-cut or high-cut shoes that will support your ankle joints well.
Size up
To make room for thick socks and normal swelling, consider ordering half or full sizes larger. Make sure to test the shoes for at least 15 hours before hitting the trail to avoid painful blisters.