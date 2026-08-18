How to incorporate healthy grains in your meals

Udisha
Swap refined grains for whole grains
Make your diet healthy by replacing the usual white rice and refined flour with whole grains like brown rice, quiona and whole wheat. This instantly reduces your daily fat content while making your daily meals healthier without much change.
Mix grains directly into salads
Add whole grains like barley, quinoa or millet in your regular salads. Grains like quinoa pair well with most salad dressings and give your salad bowls a healthier nutrient profile.
Upgrade your breakfast base
Skip white breads and processed cereals during breakfast. Instead, switch to grain bowls, made with Steel-cut oats or rolled oats or brown breads. They will not only provide sustained energy but will also make you full, reducing your hunger cravings.
Use grain flours for baking
If you are baking breads, pancakes or muffins, use whole-grain options like oat flour, almond flour, or buckwheat flour instead of the traditional white flour. This will help you drastically reduce the intake of refined flours.