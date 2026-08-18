Lactose intolerant? Here’s what you need to know about consuming dairy

Udisha
Being lactose intolerant does not always mean that you have to skip dairy products entirely. However, you must be wise and careful in your decisions to incorporate dairy in your diet in a way that it doesn't worsen your health.
Low-lactose dairy options
Opt for dairy products that have low levels of lactose. These foods include hard cheeses that have been aged like parmesan, cheddar and Swiss. They have low lactose content due to the process of making.
Fermented dairy products
Other dairy options such as yogurt and kefir are relatively easy for your system to digest due to the presence of active bacterial cultures and probiotics that breaks down the lactose.
Lactose-free alternatives and enzymes
If you are still scared to consume dairy products, choose lactose-free products in which the natural sugars are broken down before with lactase enzyme. Alternatively, you can take over-the-counter lactase enzyme supplements as precautions before eating foods containing dairy.
Portion control and food pairing
Regulated and moderated eating is always key to staying healthy, especially when you have pre-existing issues. When consuming dairy products, spread your intake into small portions throughout the day instead of eating a lot at once. Pair such food with those solid ones to slow down digestion and lessening strain on the digestive tract.