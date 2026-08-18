Things you should carry if you're visiting the mountains during monsoon

Udisha
Waterproof outerwear and clothing
While you might have planned several outfits for your trip to the mountains, if you are visiting during monsoon, you need to pack practically. Do not forget to pack a goof quality raincoat or waterproof jacket. Avoid packing cotton clothes such as linen tops or denim for they will take ages to dry. Pack material that dries quickly, such as synthetic.
Proper footwear and accessories
Footwear is always important when travelling to the mountains. However, during rains, make sure to carry waterproof trekking shoes that have strong rubber treads to prevent skidding. Also, carry more than a pair of quick-drying shoes in case of emergency.
Protection for gear
Carry your belongings in a waterproof suitcase or backpack to make sure they remain dry. Pack all essential gears such as extra clothes, documents, medicines and electronics in zip-top plastic bags so that they remain protected in case of rain.
Safety and emergency essentials
Always be prepared for emergencies. Monsoons in the mountains are often accompanied by power outages. Keep a fully charged portable power bank with you so that your phone never runs out of charge. Also, carry a first-aid kit and important medicines for emergencies.