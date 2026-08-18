Why are your plant leaves turning yellow? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Lack of nutrients
When essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, or iron are lacking in the soil, growth is inhibited. With nitrogen deficiency, fading occurs overall, while iron deficiency causes green veins over pale areas.
Watering mistakes
Excessive watering and insufficient watering are damaging to leaves. Waterlogged soil leads to root suffocation, with no oxygen provided to roots. Watering must be regulated to avoid further yellowing of leaves.
Pest infestation
Sap-feeding pests, such as aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies, can rob plants of precious nutrients. To save themselves, plants can decay infected leaves. Check leaves frequently and use organic treatments to minimise damage caused.
Fungal infection
Diseases such as powdery mildew or rot can hinder the absorption of water and nutrients through plants' stems. Improving air circulation, keeping them clean, and using fungicide methods can protect neighbouring plants from continuing to turn yellow.