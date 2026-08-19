5 mistakes to avoid during online shopping sales

Atreyee Poddar
It's that time again — inboxes flooded with “up to 70% off,” countdown timers ticking on every homepage, and that familiar itch to add just one more thing to cart. But before you dive into the next flash sale, here are five mistakes worth steering clear of.
Countdown clocks and only 3 left in stock banners are designed to make you buy first and think later. Know what you actually want before the sale starts, set a spending cap, and treat anything outside that list as a bonus decision, not a default one.
Not every slashed price is a real discount. Some retailers inflate the original price right before a sale so the markdown looks more dramatic than it is. Check a price-history tool or browser extension before checking out, or simply look up the product on a couple of other sites.
Sale items are notorious for stricter return policies — sometimes final sale, sometimes store credit only, sometimes a shortened return window. It's an easy detail to skip when you're moving fast through checkout, but it's the one that causes the most regret later.
That 30%-off sweater can quietly become a break-even purchase once shipping and taxes get added at checkout. This is especially true for international sites or marketplaces with third-party sellers. Before getting excited about a discount, add up the full cost and compare that number to what you'd pay elsewhere.
Too-good-to-be-true prices, brand-new domains, and checkout pages without secure (https) connections are all red flags. Stick to retailers you know, double-check URLs before entering payment details, and use a credit card or payment service with fraud protection rather than a direct bank transfer.