6 reasons your phone battery is dying faster

DEBOLINA ROY
Overpowered display settings
Maintaining high screen brightness drains energy from the battery. It consumes more power by forcing it into backlights, even when on white backgrounds. Screen dimming, switching to dark mode, and a timeout of thirty seconds conserve energy.
Active background processes
Applications regularly sync information, collect notifications, and adjust location features in a matter of minutes. These unnoticed activities are the prime reasons your phone battery is dying faster. So turning off the background app refresh option will save you a lot of battery power.
Weak cellular reception signal
In areas where the cellular signal is weak, cell phones have to use maximum available power to pick up the signal. Where the cellular signal is not working well, it is advisable to use a Wi-Fi connection, enable Wi-Fi calling, or turn on aeroplane mode.
Excessive heat and thermal stress
High heat affects lithium-ion batteries in that it causes excessive internal corrosion. High heat is caused by playing games while charging the battery quickly and by being exposed to direct sunlight during the summer.
Aggressive location service polling
GPS polling constantly engages the hardware modules at full power, thus draining the batteries faster. Limit the location permissions to application usage only and switch off detailed tracking to save energy.
Suboptimal daily charging habits
Continuous charging to full capacity and fast charging cause enormous high-voltage stress and heat generation. Maintaining charge levels between 20 and 80% of state-of-charge greatly increases battery service life.