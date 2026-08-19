The art of doing nothing: 6 cultural concepts for unwinding

Dharitri Ganguly
Il Dolce Far Niente (Italy): The sweetness of doing nothing
Il dolce far niente isn't about scrolling your phone aimlessly, rather it’s about savouring a completely unoccupied moment. Sit on your balcony with a cold drink, watch the sunset, or linger over a long afternoon meal without checking your watch or planning the next task.
Gökotta (Sweden): Quiet solitude before the rest of the world wakes up
Once a week, set your alarm 20 minutes earlier than usual. Grab your morning coffee or warm water, step outside before checking emails or social media, and just listen to the early morning calm.
Friluftsliv (Norway): Free air life—a passion for spending time outdoors regardless of the weather
Stepping outside isn't reserved for sunny days. Bundle up, embrace a crisp evening breeze, or take a brisk morning walk. The simple act of stepping into open air instantly breaks up mental clutter.
Hygge (Denmark): Creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people
Accentuate comfort in small ways. Light a favourite candle, put on soft music, wear your most comfortable clothes, and sip warm tea while reading or chatting quietly with close friends.
Niksen (The Netherlands): Intentional idleness
While mindfulness encourages focusing on the present, Niksen is the art of simply letting your thoughts drift. Sit by a window, watch rain drops hit the glass, or stare at a wall for 10 minutes. It gives your cognitive brain a chance to reset and reboot.
Shinrin-Yoku (Japan): "Forest bathing" or taking in the forest atmosphere
Leave your phone in your pocket or at home. Walk slowly through a park, green space, or wooded trail. Focus entirely on sensory details: the scent of damp leaves, the crunch of gravel underfoot, and the dappled sunlight filtering through branches.