Who was Shukhracharya, the guru of Asuras? Akshay Khanna's look from Mahakali goes viral

Subhadrika Sen
Shukracharya is known as the asur guru in Hindu mythology and is perceived as the counterpart of Brihaspati, the Deva guru.
He was one of the few wise men who is said to have the knowledge of the Sanjeevani Vidya. This is how he could heal and resurrect lost dead asuras.
In astrology, Shukhracharya is said to control the planet Venus or Shukra Graha. In fact, the weekday Shukravar is also named after him. In this status, he represents beauty, luxury, creativity, wealth, love and material pleasures.
One episode of Hindu mythology, suggests that he was the advisor of asura King Bali. He recognised the dwarf as Vishnu’s Vamana avatar and warned the King. But Bali nevertheless offered Vishnu his repentance.
It is said that the Devas had sent Guru Brihaspati’s son Kacha to Shukracharya to learn Sanjeevani Vidya. This episode in Hindu mythology became famous due to the complicated relation between a guru and shishya, especially when they belonged from different clans.