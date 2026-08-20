5 things you should never stuff into your checked luggage

Gold, jewellery, and cash

We know, we know — Indian weddings mean suitcases full of jewellery and cash gifts. But checked bags are handled by dozens of hands, occasionally roughly, and things do go missing. Keep the gold chains, the cash-stuffed envelopes, and your laptop or camera on your person or in your cabin bag. No listicle is worth the heartbreak of an empty jewellery pouch at baggage claim.