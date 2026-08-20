7 gynaecological tests women shouldn’t skip after 35

Dharitri Ganguly
Cervical Cancer Screening (Pap Smear & HPV)
Cervical cancer is highly preventable through regular screening. Between the ages of 30 and 65, medical guidelines typically recommend one of the following every 3 to 5 years.
Test type: Primary HPV Testing, checking for high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus that cause cell changes; Co-testing, which is a combination of a Pap smear (to look for abnormal cells) and an HPV test; and a Pap Smear test, which is a traditional cytology test to detect precancerous changes.
Clinical Breast Examination (CBE)
While mammograms for average-risk women often begin at age 40, you should have a clinical breast exam performed by a doctor during your annual check-up starting in your 30s. It helps your doctor establish a "baseline" for what is normal for your tissue, making it easier to detect lumps, thickening, or skin changes in the future.
Test type: A clinical breast examination by your doctor. You can also perform monthly breast self-exams to monitor for any new changes.
Pelvic examination
This is a standard part of your "well-woman" visit. It helps identify conditions like ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, or signs of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which may not cause symptoms in their early stages.
Test type: Your doctor manually checks the uterus, ovaries, and cervix for abnormalities.
Thyroid Function Test (TFT)
Thyroid disorders (hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism) are significantly more common in women and often manifest in the 30s. Look for unexplained fatigue, sudden weight changes, hair loss, or menstrual irregularities. If you have a family history, testing should be more frequent.
Test type: A simple blood test measuring TSH, T3, and T4 levels.
Blood Glucose & HbA1c (Diabetes screening)
Metabolic health often begins to change in the mid-30s. Screening helps detect pre-diabetes, allowing you to reverse or manage the condition through lifestyle changes before it develops into Type 2 diabetes.
Test type: Fasting plasma glucose or an HbA1c blood test, which provides an average of your blood sugar levels over the past three months.
Lipid profile
Heart disease is a leading cause of health complications for women. Starting at age 35, it is recommended to screen for cholesterol levels annually or at least every few years if your levels are healthy.
Test type: Measures LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), and triglycerides through a blood test.
STI Screening
If you are sexually active, annual screening for common sexually transmitted infections (such as Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea) is a vital part of reproductive health. Many STIs are asymptomatic in women but can lead to long-term complications like chronic pelvic pain or infertility if left untreated.
Test type: Quick, non-invasive urine or swab tests.