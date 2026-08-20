7 gynaecological tests women shouldn’t skip after 35

Cervical Cancer Screening (Pap Smear & HPV)

Cervical cancer is highly preventable through regular screening. Between the ages of 30 and 65, medical guidelines typically recommend one of the following every 3 to 5 years.

Test type: Primary HPV Testing, checking for high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus that cause cell changes; Co-testing, which is a combination of a Pap smear (to look for abnormal cells) and an HPV test; and a Pap Smear test, which is a traditional cytology test to detect precancerous changes.