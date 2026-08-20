How to upcycle leftover food for your office lunch?

Udisha
Fried rice
On most days, you will end up with some leftover rice after dinner and wonder what to do with it. You can repurpose the extra rice for your office lunch the next day! Simply add some oil along with vegetables, meat or any other protein of choice and cook with a drizzle of soy sauce and some salt.
Salads
You can also use the leftover cooked vegetables or meat and toss them with some leafy greens such as lettuce or spinach, some eggs and mushrooms, and you will have a healthy salad that you can enjoy during your office lunch.
Stuffed wraps
If you have some roasted meat, vegetable curries or grilled vegetables along with some leftover rotis from the previous night, you basically have all the hero ingredients you need for an easy-to-make wrap that you can carry to work. Put the meat or veggies in the centre of the roti and some sauce or a slice of cheese so that it's not dry, and roll it into a wrap. This is a filling, mess-free meal, perfect for office.
Soups and broths
Leftover roasted vegetables, rice, chicken or any other meat can be easily turned into fresh and thermos-ready soup! Simmer the leftovers in broth or tomato sauce for a few minutes till it forms a soup-like consistency. Add some seasoning for added flavour and your hot lunch will be ready!