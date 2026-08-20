How to upcycle leftover food for your office lunch?

Stuffed wraps

If you have some roasted meat, vegetable curries or grilled vegetables along with some leftover rotis from the previous night, you basically have all the hero ingredients you need for an easy-to-make wrap that you can carry to work. Put the meat or veggies in the centre of the roti and some sauce or a slice of cheese so that it's not dry, and roll it into a wrap. This is a filling, mess-free meal, perfect for office.