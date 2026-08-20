Places to visit in and around Manali

Udisha
Hadimba Devi Temple
A very popular 16th century wooden temple, this historic destination is inside a deodar forest. Known for its pagoda-style architecture, it is located in Manali's Dhungri area. Definitely do not skip this spot, especially if you are a history or mythology geek. This place can be visited all-year-round.
Solang Valley
If you are into adventure, do not miss Solang Valley and experience everything from paragliding to cable car rides. It is at an approximate distance of 14 kilometres from the main centre of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. For summer adventure sports visit between March and June. If you want to experience the snow-filled beauty of the valley, visit during December to February.
Jogini Waterfall
Another popular destination, you can reach this spot after a short trek that will take you through pine forests, apple orchards and beautiful streams. Located around 4 kilometres away from the centre of Manali, the trek begins near Vashisht village and must be visited between March and June or September and November for the best weather.
Rohtang Pass
A place no less beautiful than heaven itself, is around 50 kilometres away from Manali. The iconic high-mountain pass offers dramatic natural views including glaciers and snow-capped mountains. For the best experience, visit in summers between May and October because winter months often lead to road closures due to heavy snowfall.
Old Manali
If you want to step away from the chaos of the shops and markets in Manali, visit Old Manali which has the appeal of Bohemian culture, further exaggerated by the presence of cafes, wooden homes and an atmosphere that forces you to relax and enjoy. The best time to come here is from March to June when you can comfortably café-hop and take in the beauty of the mountains. You can also visit from October to February if winter in mountains is something that draws you.