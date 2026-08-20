Places to visit in and around Manali

Old Manali

If you want to step away from the chaos of the shops and markets in Manali, visit Old Manali which has the appeal of Bohemian culture, further exaggerated by the presence of cafes, wooden homes and an atmosphere that forces you to relax and enjoy. The best time to come here is from March to June when you can comfortably café-hop and take in the beauty of the mountains. You can also visit from October to February if winter in mountains is something that draws you.