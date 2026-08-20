What to eat when you don't feel like eating: 5 easy options

DEBOLINA ROY
Creamy smoothies
Smoothies containing powdered protein, nut butter, milk, and frozen fruit provide nutrition without any effort. Since you consume your calories in liquid form, these foods are perfect for low-appetite moments.
Nutrient-dense soup
Bone broths and blended vegetable soups provide comforting hydration and important minerals. Drinking broth gradually calms the stomach and allows it to digest fats, proteins, and calories without causing bloating.
Avocado
Crispy toast with smashed avocado is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and important vitamins. Because of the creamy consistency, it is easy to swallow and provides a large number of healthy calories.
Greek yoghurt
Greek yoghurt is the solution to your dietary troubles as it is packed with high amounts of protein and healthy bacteria. It promotes gut health and provides constant energy.
Nut butter
Peanut or almond butter provides a spoonful of brain energizing and protein-packed food without having to put much effort. They are probably the most effortless forms of energizing foods since they need almost no preparation.