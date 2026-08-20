Why is the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple so famous?

Udisha
Where is the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple?
The famous Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple is in a town called Trimbak, 28 kilometres away from Nashik in Maharashtra, India. The ancient Hindu temple is located at the foot of the Brahmagiri hill, the source of the Godavari river.
Why is the temple so famous?
The temple is extremely sacred because it is believed to have one of the 12 Jyotirlingas that had been dedicated to Lord Shiva. Jyotirlingas are sacred shrines that are believed to have been visited by Shiva himself, in Hindu mythology.
Trimbak: The Holy Trinity
The temple is different because unlike other Jyotirlinga shrines, the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple has a three-faced structure that represents the Holy Trinity: Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva (Trimbak).
How old is the temple?
The Trimbakeshwar temple was constructed between 1755 to 1786 AD by third Peshwa Balaji Bajirao, popularly called Nana Saheb. The temple is an example of the Nagara style of architecture and has been carved out of black stone.
Rituals at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple
The sacred temple is particularly famous for Hindu rituals such as the Narayan Nagbali Puja, Kaal Sarp Yog Puja, Tripindi Shradh Puja, Kumbha Vivah, Mahamrityunjay Jaap, and Rudra Abhishek.