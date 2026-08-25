4 ways to reuse leftover rotis for next morning's breakfast

DEBOLINA ROY
Roti upma
Tear the rotis into small pieces. In oil, fry mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, green chillies, and tomatoes. Then add the rotis with salt and turmeric. Pour in some fresh lemon juice for a quick and delicious breakfast.
Egg frankie
Take an egg, add some salt to it, and mix it with a whisk. Now pour the mixture over a hot tawa. Next, place a roti over this and flip to cook it completely. Get creative with leftover rotis by filling them with spiced paneer or chicken.
Cheesy quesadilla
Put a roti in a skillet, spread the cheese, bell peppers, and onion on it, and put another roti on top. Cook for a while until it is golden brown and the cheese has melted. Cut them into equal triangular portions to make a tasty and crispy dish for breakfast.
Roti bites
Chop up leftover rotis into tiny triangles, coat them with a mixture of garlic butter and chilli flakes, and bake or pan-fry until they turn nice and crisp. Relish these delicious leftover roti recipes with a nice cup of steaming hot Indian tea.