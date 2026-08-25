5 home remedies to detan your skin after a beach vacation

DEBOLINA ROY
Lemon juice and honey
Lemon is a natural bleaching agent because of its richness in vitamin C, while honey is highly moisturizing. Combine equal amounts of both, keep it on your skin for 20 minutes, and then rinse off with warm water for brighter skin.
Yoghurt and turmeric
The lactic acid in yoghurt works as a mild exfoliator, removing the outer layer of dead skin cells, while the turmeric provides anti-inflammatory properties. Take some plain yoghurt and add a small amount of turmeric, and leave the mixture on for thirty minutes before washing off.
Oatmeal and milk
Oatmeal gives mild physical peeling to rub off stubborn sun-tanned layers, while milk provides softness. Apply the mixture to wet skin through circular movement, then rinse off.
Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera offers many amazing attributes, such as its ability to rejuvenate skin from sun damage and soothe burning sensations. Take aloe vera gel and spread it over the affected areas of your skin.
Tomato and papaya
Papaya naturally contains enzymes that quicken the process of cell turnover, and due to the presence of antioxidants in tomatoes, melanin production is slowed down. Combine equal amounts of the two ingredients to create a paste, apply it to your skin for 20 minutes, and rinse off with water.