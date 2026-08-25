6 mythological dramas to binge on OTT platforms

DEBOLINA ROY
Mahabharat (Disney+ Hotstar)
This television adaptation brings fresh visual glory to one of India’s greatest epic stories. Depicting the sorrowful battle between two warring races, the Kauravas and Pandavas, this adaptation takes its rightful place among the great mythological dramas.
Asur (Disney+ Hotstar)
Combining forensic science and ancient dark Indian mythology, this compelling psychological thriller puts the police against a psychopathic killer motivated by dark magic and sorcery. It stands as one of the most unique mythological dramas on OTT platforms.
The Witcher (Netflix)
A mutated monster slayer, Geralt of Rivia, operates on a continent inspired by Slavic folkloric traditions. This series sets itself apart from other shows, having a wealth of ideas concerning beasts and dark magic.
Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)
Inspired by the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, an unpleasant angel cooperates with a brisk demon to avert the apocalypse. It presents an amusing and incredible perspective on prophecy and universal fate.
Dharmakshetra (Amazon Prime Video)
Taking place in Chitragupta’s heavenly court after the battle of Kurukshetra, the heroes of the Mahabharata defend their karma in this world. The remarkable and intriguing series gives one an inspiring view of morality.
Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha (YouTube)
Reinterpreting classic tales of folklore, King Vikramaditya is accompanied by the clever ghost Betaal as he faces interesting moral conundrums. Combining the mythologies of ancient Puranas with gripping fantasy storytelling, it makes an interesting addition to the collection of Indian mythological dramas.