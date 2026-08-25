6 things you shouldn't do during acid reflux

DEBOLINA ROY
Maintain an upright posture
Do not lie down right after eating. Whether you stand or sit up straight, gravity will ensure the smooth flow of acid to your stomach.
Avoid tight-fitting clothes
Avoid wearing tight belts or high-waisted trousers. Constrictive clothing restricts your belly, thus causing liquids to flow upwards through your lower oesophagal sphincter and aggravate symptoms.
Stop midnight snacking
Try not to eat snacks in the 3 hours before sleeping, especially sugary and cheesy items. Staying up with food in your stomach can cause acid to seep back into your throat during the night.
Skip high-fat foods
Avoid eating fried food or fatty dishes. Too much fat can slow down the process of emptying the stomach, thus keeping the food in it longer, which leads to the creation of constant pressure in the stomach, causing the acids to return.
Ignore carbonated drinks
It is one of the best things to do in acid reflux. Refrain from consuming sodas or fizzy drinks. Carbonated drinks release gas and result in expansion of the stomach, creating pressure that pushes the oesophagus open.
Focus on chronic symptoms
Do not overlook recurrent daily heartburn episodes. Regular acid exposure can lead to chronic damage to the oesophagus, requiring a timely visit to a gastroenterologist for tailored treatment and examination.