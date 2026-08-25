7 effortless home maintenance hacks to keep dust at bay

Dharitri Ganguly

Create a "Shoe Drop" zone at the main entrance

Place a sturdy, high-traction doormat outside your entry door and establish a strict shoe-free policy inside. Set up a dedicated shoe rack or basket right at the entryway to trap outdoor debris before it travels into living areas.

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Switch to microfibre cloths and ditch feather dusters

Use damp microfibre cloths for all surface cleaning. Microfibre possesses a static charge that traps and locks in dust particles instead of scattering them. A quick wipe-down twice a week keeps surfaces spotless with minimal effort.

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Upgrade to high-efficiency air filters or purifiers

Place a compact air purifier equipped with a HEPA filter in your high-use areas (like the bedroom or home office). If using air conditioning, clean or replace the unit’s filters monthly to keep airborne circulation clean.

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Wash bedding and drapes weekly in warm water

Change bed linens once a week and wash them on a warm cycle to neutralise dust mites and flush out trapped fibres. Opt for lightweight, washable curtains or sleek blinds that are easy to wipe down.

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Groom pets in a controlled space and brush frequently

Brush your pets regularly near a doorway or on a tiled balcony so loose fur doesn't disperse across carpets and upholstered furniture. Keep a lint roller nearby to quickly swipe high-frequency pet lounging spots.

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Declutter open flat surfaces to minimise dust traps

Keep coffee tables, desk spaces, and entertainment units streamlined. Store small decorative items, wires, and loose papers in closed drawers or covered woven baskets so you can wipe down entire surfaces in a single sweep.

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Clean top-to-bottom and vacuum high-traffic rugs last

Always dust upper shelves, ceiling fans, and high furniture first. Finish your routine by vacuuming carpets and mopping floors to catch everything that landed on the ground.

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