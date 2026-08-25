Do you need both soap and body wash? Here's the answer

Atreyee Poddar
You're standing in the shower aisle, staring down a wall of bars, bottles, and gels, wondering if you've been doing this whole getting clean thing wrong. Do you need both a bar of soap and a bottle of body wash? Or is one of them just taking up space (and your money)? We did the digging so you don't have to.
You don't need both
Soap and body wash exist to do the same job — clean your skin. Using both in the same shower is essentially double-dipping. Pick the one that works for your skin type and skip the layering.
The difference is chemistry
Traditional bar soap is made through a process called saponification, mixing fat or oil with lye. This tends to give it a higher, more alkaline pH — usually somewhere around 9 to 10. Body wash, on the other hand, is typically formulated closer to your skin's natural pH of about 5.5.
Not all soap is actually soap
Here's the plot twist: a lot of the bars sitting on shelves today, including popular ones like Dove, aren't technically soap at all. They're syndet bars — short for synthetic detergent — engineered to be pH-balanced and less harsh than old-school soap. So if your bar feels suspiciously gentle, that's probably why.
Bar soap can be drying
Classic bar soap strips oils more aggressively, which can leave dry or sensitive skin feeling tight or flaky. If that's you, look for a syndet bar or moisturising formula rather than automatically reaching for body wash.
Body wash wins on extras
Body wash typically comes loaded with added moisturisers, fragrance, and sometimes gentle exfoliants. If you like a spa-like shower experience or have skin that needs a little extra TLC, this is where body wash tends to pull ahead.
Your skin type matters
If you have dry or sensitive skin? Reach for body wash or a gentle syndet bar. If you have oily skin, or you just want something simple and effective? Traditional bar soap does the job. And if you’re trying to cut down on plastic? Bar soap usually wins on packaging.