Rakhi 2026: 4 tips to break your sibling's bank!

A relaxed luxury treat

As the younger sibling, it’s practically your responsibility to give your elder sibling’s bank account a little workout. This Rakhi, skip the usual gifts and let them treat you to a luxurious spa day or wellness retreat where you can both unwind for the weekend. Choose a rejuvenating daycation at Six Senses Vana, where you can indulge in Tibetan healing therapies or head to The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula and SwaSwara for soothing escapes.