Rakhi 2026: 4 tips to break your sibling's bank!

Bristi Dey
A trek to the mountains
If you and your sibling bond best over bad decisions and sore legs, then turn this Rakhi into an adventure. Pack your bags, lace up your trekking shoes, and head for some of India’s most scenic trails. In Himachal Pradesh, Beas Kund, Hampta Pass, and Miyar Valley offer the perfect mix of adventure, and dramatic landscapes. Down south Netravati and Kudremukh are great options for shorter 1-2 day treks.
A relaxed luxury treat
As the younger sibling, it’s practically your responsibility to give your elder sibling’s bank account a little workout. This Rakhi, skip the usual gifts and let them treat you to a luxurious spa day or wellness retreat where you can both unwind for the weekend. Choose a rejuvenating daycation at Six Senses Vana, where you can indulge in Tibetan healing therapies or head to The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula and SwaSwara for soothing escapes.
Fine dining
When it comes to food, sweets alone simply won’t do, especially when your sibling has a salary to spend. This Rakhi, make them take you out for a fine-dining experience. Explore options such as The Leela Palace in Bengaluru, Celini in Mumbai, Adaa in Hyderabad, or ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.
Shopping but couture!
Let your inner shopaholic take over this Rakhi and put a little luxury on your wishlist. Ask your sibling to splurge on a fine fragrance or a luxe bath-and-body set, from timeless classics like Chanel No. 5 to indulgent scents from Tom Ford, all you need is a little self care this Rakhi.