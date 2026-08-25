Seeing double: 10 Bollywood siblings who could pass for twins

Atreyee Poddar
Bollywood runs on family trees — and every so often, genetics gets a little too generous. These siblings aren't actual twins, but good luck telling them apart in a group photo.
Anil Kapoor & Sanjay Kapoor
Strip away Anil's signature moustache and the brothers are near-identical — same jawline, same smile, same effortless charm that's kept both of them in the business for decades.
Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon
Kriti's the established star, Nupur's building her own singing and acting career — but scroll their Instagram feeds and it's a genuine guessing game.
Anupam Kher & Raju Kher
A viral lockdown video of Raju giving Anupam a home haircut sent fans into a frenzy over how alike the veteran actors look — bald heads and all.
Bhumi Pednekar & Samiksha Pednekar
The internet's most recent obsession. Samiksha, a practicing lawyer, gets mistaken for her actress sister so often that she's turned it into a running joke online.
Katrina Kaif & Isabelle Kaif
Katrina set the bar; Isabelle inherited the bone structure. As she's stepped into the limelight, comparisons to her more famous older sister have followed her every red carpet appearance.
Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty
Two of Bollywood's most recognisable sisters, both known for their striking looks and dance skills. Put them side by side and the shared features are impossible to miss.
Riya Sen & Raima Sen
Part of the storied Sen acting dynasty, these sisters have carved out separate careers in Bollywood and beyond — but their similar features have had fans mixing up their filmographies for years.