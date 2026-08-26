4 makeup products that can be used in more than one way

DEBOLINA ROY
Cream blush
This product provides a glow to the cheeks. As a multipurpose product, it can also be used as a lip tint or eyeshadow. The creamy consistency of the product helps it blend with the skin.
liquid concealer
In addition to concealing imperfections, a multifunctional concealer does a wonderful job of acting as an eyeshadow base, thus preventing eyeshadow from creasing. Moreover, its use in a colour a bit lighter than your natural skin tone makes it an exceptional highlighter for the high points of the face.
Waterproof kajal
Although created to be applied to the eyes, a dark kajal blends easily into a deep, smoky eye shadow base. It can also be applied softly on thin eyebrows to give them a fuller, long-lasting look.
Illuminating cream
This glowing formula can function as a shining base under a foundation or can be directly mixed in for radiance. When applied to collarbones and shoulders, it can also serve as a body shimmer for glamorous occasions.