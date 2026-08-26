5 ethnic looks from Kriti Sanon's wardrobe that deserve to be on your wishlist

DEBOLINA ROY
Royal pink sharara
Bringing back the enchantment of the Mughal period, the posh and elegant sharara set boasts complex embroidery and a wide hemline. Worn with a dupatta and embroidered juttis, this royal outfit offers an extravagant appearance.
Rich maroon saree
The deep maroon saree redefines the essence of traditional saree draping with contemporary aesthetics, showcasing a stylish monochrome full-sleeved blouse.
Manish Malhotra anarkali
This iconic Manish Malhotra anarkali gown is the epitome of grandeur with its detailed embroidery and an exquisite golden dupatta. The majestic ethnic outline and the proud display of heritage create a stunning effect.
Dreamy floral lehenga
Kriti Sanon's peach lehenga features lovely floral designs, paisleys, and sweet petal details. With a modern sleeveless blouse to complete the outfit, this summery attire has a feminine feel that makes it perfect for festive evenings.
Opulent beige saree
This beige Arpita Mehta net saree features elaborate zari decoration. Worn in a sophisticated style with a sleeveless sequined blouse and layers of gold ornaments, Kriti Sanon showcases the ultimate peak of modern luxury.