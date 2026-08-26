5 ethnic looks from Kriti Sanon's wardrobe that deserve to be on your wishlist

DEBOLINA ROY

Royal pink sharara

Bringing back the enchantment of the Mughal period, the posh and elegant sharara set boasts complex embroidery and a wide hemline. Worn with a dupatta and embroidered juttis, this royal outfit offers an extravagant appearance.

Rich maroon saree

The deep maroon saree redefines the essence of traditional saree draping with contemporary aesthetics, showcasing a stylish monochrome full-sleeved blouse.

Manish Malhotra anarkali

This iconic Manish Malhotra anarkali gown is the epitome of grandeur with its detailed embroidery and an exquisite golden dupatta. The majestic ethnic outline and the proud display of heritage create a stunning effect.

Dreamy floral lehenga

Kriti Sanon's peach lehenga features lovely floral designs, paisleys, and sweet petal details. With a modern sleeveless blouse to complete the outfit, this summery attire has a feminine feel that makes it perfect for festive evenings.

Opulent beige saree

This beige Arpita Mehta net saree features elaborate zari decoration. Worn in a sophisticated style with a sleeveless sequined blouse and layers of gold ornaments, Kriti Sanon showcases the ultimate peak of modern luxury.

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