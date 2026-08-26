⁠⁠5 science-backed sleep optimisation habits for busy professionals

Cap caffeine 8 hours and alcohol 3 hours before bed

Caffeine has a half-life of roughly 5-6 hours, remaining active in your system and blocking adenosine receptors. Alcohol may help you drift off faster, but it severely disrupts REM sleep and causes mid-night micro-awakenings. Switch to water or herbal teas after 2 pm (or at least 8 hours before your targeted bedtime), and wrap up late-night drinks at least 3 hours before sleep to preserve sleep architecture.