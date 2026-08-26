5 ways to make dosas that don't stick to pans

DEBOLINA ROY
The water-steam release
When batter goes into the metal, it splashes droplets of water. This quick trick of steam is one of the tips to make perfect dosas by releasing the crust immediately so that the spatula goes underneath easily.
The warm oil perimeter trick
Avoid using sharp metal utensils to push a stuck edge out of place; use warm oil locally around the edges instead. The heat causes the oil to melt, allowing it to flow into the batter and dissolve problem areas.
The thermal rest technique
If the centre is reluctant to change, turn off the cooktop for a minute. Allow thermal contraction to gently help you loosen the crisp base, making it easy to insert your flat spatula underneath.
The onion glaze scraper
Take half of a fresh onion on a fork and press the onion against the stubborn food residue. The natural juices of the onion will serve to reduce the friction, enabling you to remove any sticky substances.
The steam-dome softener
In case minor sticking happens, reduce the flame and tightly cover the tawa with a lid for a short period of time. The trapped heat will help soften the hard edges and make it easy for the crepe to come off in one piece.