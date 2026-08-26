Travel responsibly: Simple ways tourists can protect nature and wildlife

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
Know the place you’re visiting
Before travelling, take some time to understand the biodiversity of your destination. Learn about its native plants and animals, protected areas, sensitive habitats and local environmental regulations. Some places may have specific rules about where visitors can go, what they can photograph or what they can bring in or take out. A little preparation can prevent accidental damage and help you become a more responsible visitor.
Stay on marked trails
Natural areas can look resilient, but many ecosystems are surprisingly fragile. Walking off designated trails can crush plants, disturb nesting animals, damage soil and contribute to erosion. In coastal areas, stepping on coral or dunes can cause lasting damage. Stay on marked paths, follow barriers and respect areas that are closed to visitors. Give nature the space it needs to recover and thrive.
Wild animals are not tourist attractions
Seeing wildlife in its natural habitat can be an unforgettable experience, but getting too close can cause stress and change an animal's natural behaviour. Never chase, touch, corner or feed wild animals simply to get a better photograph. Keep a safe distance and use binoculars or a zoom lens instead. Responsible wildlife tourism means observing animals without interfering with their lives.
Pack light on the planet
Carry a reusable bottle and bag, avoid unnecessary single-use plastics and dispose of waste responsibly. Never leave rubbish behind in forests, beaches, mountains or waterways.
Take memories, Not pieces of nature
A shell on a beach, a colourful flower in a forest or a piece of coral may look like a harmless souvenir, but natural objects often play an important role in their ecosystems. Removing them repeatedly can affect habitats and wildlife. Avoid collecting plants, rocks, shells, feathers, coral or other natural materials unless collection is specifically permitted. Take photographs instead—and leave the landscape intact for the next visitor