4 easy ways to consume more moringa

Dharitri Ganguly

Blend into Smoothies

Add ½ to 1 teaspoon of moringa powder into a banana, mango, or green smoothie. Sweet fruits balance out its natural bitterness.

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Stir into dals, soups, or curries

Whisk leaf powder or mix fresh leaves into warm dal, lentil soups, or vegetable curries near the end of cooking to retain nutritional potency.

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Brew as herbal tea

Steep fresh moringa leaves or 1 teaspoon of leaf powder in hot water for 3–5 minutes. Add a dash of lemon juice and honey to mask the earthy taste.

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Mix into oatmeal, dough, or salad dressings

Dust moringa powder over warm oatmeal, knead fresh finely chopped leaves directly into roti/bread dough, or whisk into olive oil and lemon juice for a quick salad dressing.

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