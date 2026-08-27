4 easy ways to consume more moringa

Dharitri Ganguly
Blend into Smoothies
Add ½ to 1 teaspoon of moringa powder into a banana, mango, or green smoothie. Sweet fruits balance out its natural bitterness.
Stir into dals, soups, or curries
Whisk leaf powder or mix fresh leaves into warm dal, lentil soups, or vegetable curries near the end of cooking to retain nutritional potency.
Brew as herbal tea
Steep fresh moringa leaves or 1 teaspoon of leaf powder in hot water for 3–5 minutes. Add a dash of lemon juice and honey to mask the earthy taste.
Mix into oatmeal, dough, or salad dressings
Dust moringa powder over warm oatmeal, knead fresh finely chopped leaves directly into roti/bread dough, or whisk into olive oil and lemon juice for a quick salad dressing.