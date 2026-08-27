5 things you should know if you use coconut oil on your hair

DEBOLINA ROY
Apply before washing
Use the coconut hair oil 15 to 30 minutes before washing your hair from the mid-lengths to the tips. This process prevents hair from absorbing unwanted moisture and prevents damage.
Warm the oil
Put a single teaspoon of coconut hair oil into warm water or rub it between the palms. Never use a microwave to heat the oil to avoid hazardous elements.
Apply overnight for best results
Apply your treatment at night and wash your hair carefully in the morning. As absorption requires time, applying it during the day can leave hair too greasy, while luxurious overnight treatments provide great moisture to your hair.
Start light to prevent buildup
To prevent clumping, begin with a small amount of the product, starting from the middle of your hair and down. For finer hair types, use a light application so that your hair does not appear flat and lifeless.
Rotate oil and wash twice
If your hair is coarse, use coconut oil, castor oil, or argan oil in pairs to prevent stiffness. As a rule, always use two shampoos after any treatment to ensure that there is no slickness left on the scalp, which will keep your head clean, fresh and healthy.