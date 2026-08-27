6 hearty and unique halwas you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Cholia halwa
For this unique halwa made from green chickpeas, make a fine paste out of fresh hara chana. Slowly sauté the paste in ghee and add khoya, cream, milk, and sugar to finish off the dish.
Khus Khus halwa
Soak poppy seeds in water before grinding them into a smooth mixture. Fry the mixture in ghee, boil with milk and sugar, and add cardamom powder along with crushed fox nuts.
Aloo ka halwa
Cook potatoes completely till soft, and mash them later when you cook them in pure desi ghee till golden brown in colour. Gradually mix warm milk, sugar, and cardamom powder while constantly stirring the mixture until it becomes thick.
Walnut halwa
Chop fresh walnuts and cucumber seeds in a coarse manner. Fry this mixture in butter or ghee, pour some milk and sugar into it, and cook slowly until it turns rich and oily.
Doodhi halwa
Shred fresh bottle gourd and remove excess water. Cook in butter, simmering with soy milk and jaggery until the mixture is reduced, and finish with cardamom powder and toasted nuts to make a light summer dish.
Pumpkin halwa
Boil chunks of pumpkin until soft, and then mash completely. Stir-fry the mashed pumpkin with butter, sugar, coconut powder, and a little cinnamon until the mixture turns shiny. Before serving, sprinkle almond slices on top.