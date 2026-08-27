Authentic, sustainable and slow travel trends shaping the new holiday experience

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
Wellness tourism
Many people now choose holidays that focus on relaxation and personal well-being. Yoga retreats, meditation centres, spa treatments, nature therapy, and healthy food experiences are becoming popular. These holidays allow people to take a break from their busy lifestyles.
Slow travel
Instead of visiting many places in a short period, travellers are choosing to stay longer in one destination. They explore local markets, neighbourhoods, cafés, and communities at a relaxed pace. This creates a deeper connection with the destination.
Authentic local experiences
Tourists increasingly want to experience destinations like local residents rather than following traditional tourist routes. Eating regional food, staying in homestays, meeting local people, and discovering lesser-known places can make a holiday more memorable and meaningful.
Sustainable tourism
More travellers are choosing eco-friendly holidays that reduce harm to the environment and support local communities. They may stay in eco-friendly accommodation, use public transport, visit natural areas responsibly, and purchase locally made products. This trend allows tourists to enjoy new destinations while also helping to protect them for future generations.
Holidaymakers are moving beyond traditional sightseeing and embracing experiential travel. This season, travellers are seeking authentic, memorable experiences—from local cuisine and cultural encounters to wellness retreats, adventure activities and slow escapes. The focus is shifting from simply visiting destinations to truly experiencing them. In 2026, the best holiday stories are being created through moments, connections and discoveries.