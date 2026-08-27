From coffee sleeves to cinema tickets: 7 things you can put in a junk journal

Isha Parvatiyar
Coffee sleeves & café ephemera
Save those illustrated coffee sleeves, takeaway stickers, sugar packets or little café cards from places you love. They instantly bring back the mood of a particular afternoon.
Cinema tickets & event stubs
Old cinema tickets, concert passes, exhibition entries and event wristbands make perfect journal additions. Pair them with the date, who you went with and a one-line memory.
Postcards & travel mementos
Turn your travels into tiny paper memories with postcards, boarding-pass stubs, maps, hotel stationery or museum tickets. Even a small scrap can help recreate a trip years later.
Packaging you can’t throw away
Beautiful packaging often deserves a second life. Keep interesting labels, paper bags, tags, wrapping paper or product stickers and use them as collage elements.
Receipts with a story
Not every receipt needs to be saved, but the ones attached to memorable meals, first dates, shopping days or spontaneous outings can become surprisingly meaningful journal pieces.
Notes, doodles & tiny messages
Add handwritten notes, old to-do lists, birthday messages, doodles or scraps of conversations. These imperfect pieces give a junk journal its personal, lived-in character.
Photos & everyday paper scraps
Print small photographs or use photo-booth strips, magazine cut-outs, newspaper clippings and interesting typography to fill empty pages. Mix textures, colours and handwritten details to make each spread unique.