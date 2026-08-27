Snoring issues? 4 easy ways to control it

Dharitri Ganguly

Sleep on your side

If you sleep on your back, it will cause the tongue and soft palate to collapse to the back of the throat, blocking the airway. You can use a body pillow or elevate your side position keeps airways clear.

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Maintain a consistent evening routine

Avoid heavy meals, alcohol, and sedatives at least 3–4 hours before bed. Alcohol and sedatives over-relax the throat muscles, worsening snoring intensity.

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Elevate the head of your bed

Prop up the head of your bed by 4 to 6 inches or use a wedge pillow to prevent the throat tissues from sagging and blocking airflow.

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Stay hydrated and try using nasal strips

Dehydration makes secretions in your mouth and soft palate stickier, increasing snoring. Pair good hydration with adhesive nasal strips or a nasal dilator to keep nasal passages open.

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