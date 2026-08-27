Things to know about Nepal's MMA fighter Rabindra Dhant, aka The Tiger of Bajhang

Dharitri Ganguly
Rabindra Dhant was born in Bitthadchir, in the remote Bajhang district of far-western Nepal. At age 16, he moved to Pithoragarh in India, working long hours as a manual labourer for a nominal pay. He later moved to New Delhi and started working as an office cleaner and tea server while training early mornings in karate.
Known as Bajhang ko Bagh (The Tiger of Bajhang), Rabindra, early in his athletic career, turned down an offer to compete internationally under another country's flag, choosing to represent Nepal.
He competes in the Bantamweight division (135 lbs), standing at 5'9" with an aggressive finishing style, and holds a 10–1 professional MMA record, boasting 8 wins by knockout.
On August 2, 2025, he defeated defending champion Chungreng Koren at Matrix Fight Night 17 in India to become the first Nepalese athlete to win a title in a major professional MMA promotion.
On May 28, 2026, he made history at the Galaxy Arena in Macau as the first Nepalese fighter to compete in and advance through the Road to UFC tournament, defeating Kimbert Alintozon via 2nd-round TKO.
He has fought across several major global and regional promotions, including ONE Championship (ONE Friday Fights), Brave Combat Federation, and MFN.