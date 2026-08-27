What belongs on your bedside table? The ideal nightstand edit

Isha Parvatiyar
The things you reach for first
Keep your morning essentials within easy reach, whether that is your glasses, water bottle, alarm clock, or a hair tie. The idea is to make your first few minutes of the day easier.
A proper charging spot
If your phone, smartwatch or earbuds live beside the bed, give them a designated charging space. A compact charging dock or cable organiser can prevent the usual tangle of wires.
Your night-time skincare
Instead of keeping your entire skincare collection beside the bed, choose the two or three products you actually use at night. A moisturiser, lip balm and hand cream are practical choices.
Something for your current routine
Customise the table around your habits. A book works for readers, a journal suits those who like to write before bed, while a small water carafe is essential for anyone who wakes up thirsty
A small catch-all tray
Give everyday items such as jewellery, coins, keys and hair clips one designated place. A shallow tray keeps these little essentials visible without making the table look messy.
An emergency drawer
Use the bedside drawer for things you may need at odd hours — tissues, a sleep mask, earplugs, a spare pair of glasses, band-aids or basic personal essentials. It keeps the tabletop clean while keeping everything close.
One thing that feels like you
The final addition should be personal rather than purely practical. It could be a photograph, a small souvenir, a favourite scent, a tiny vase or even a handwritten note — something that makes the space feel distinctly yours.