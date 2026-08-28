Different creative ways to repurpose your old handlooms

Isha Parvatiyar
Turn them into cushion covers
Give an old sari or handwoven textile a new lease of life by turning it into cushion covers. The original borders, motifs and woven textures can become statement details for the living room.
Make a quilted throw
Combine pieces from multiple old handlooms to create a patchwork throw. It is a practical way to preserve smaller sections of fabrics that may be too worn or damaged to wear.
Create a table runner
A beautiful handloom border can work particularly well as a table runner. Pair it with simple tableware and let the weave, colour and traditional motifs take centre stage.
Repurpose them as bags
Old saris, dupattas and woven fabrics can be transformed into everyday totes, potlis or laptop bags. Retain the original borders or pallu for an instantly distinctive finish.
Frame the best parts
If the textile is too delicate to use, preserve its most beautiful section by framing it. A striking motif, embroidery detail or traditional weave can become an artwork in its own right.
Give them a second life as clothing
Instead of letting an old handloom sit unused, have it tailored into a contemporary silhouette. A sari can become a shirt, skirt, jacket or co-ord, while a dupatta can be transformed into a statement top.
Turn scraps into smaller objects
Even the smallest pieces can find a purpose as fabric-covered notebooks, potli pouches, scrunchies, bookmarks or patchwork accessories. It is a simple way to ensure that little goes to waste.