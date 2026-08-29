5 biopics about Indian athletes you must watch

Udisha
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
On Disney+ Hotstar / Netflix
Based on the life of Indian track and field legend, Milkha Singh, the film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film, which starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role was widely praised by the audience and critics.
Mary Kom (2014)
On Netflix / JioCinema
Priyanka Chopra portrayed Olympic medal-winning boxer Mary Kom in this biopic directed by Omung Kumar. The film dealt with the struggles and societal obstacles the female athlete had to overcome beyond the boxing ring.
Dangal (2016)
On Netflix
A massive blockbuster, the Nitesh Tiwari directed film continues to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films. It tells the story of wrestlers Geeta (Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Phogat (Suhani Bhatnagar, Sanya Malhotra), trained by their father and former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
On Disney+ Hotstar
An all-time favourite biopic, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput beautifully portrayed legendary Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, shed a light on the cricketer's childhood and initial years that shaped his life and an iconic career.
Chandu Champion (2024)
On Amazon Prime Video
Kartik Aaryan won the National Award for Best Actor (Leading Role) for his portrayal of India's First Paralympic Gold Medalist and swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this film was showered with critical praise.